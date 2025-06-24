Caleb Durbin News: Drives in three runs

Durbin went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Durbin singled and scored in the third inning before ripping a three-run shot in the fourth. He's produced multiple hits in four of his last eight contests, going 11-for-31 (.355) during that span. Durbin is now slashing .236/.320/.351 with 14 extra-base hits and 29 RBI through 59 games.