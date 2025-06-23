Caleb Durbin News: Three hits, steal in win
Durbin went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 9-8 win over Minnesota.
The stolen base was Durbin's first since May 30, though he's been productive at the plate recently, going 11-for-32 (.344) with an .854 OPS in his last nine contests. The rookie third baseman is slashing .228/.318/.332 with three homers, 25 RBI, 25 runs scored and six steals across his first 213 plate appearances.
