Caleb Durbin headshot

Caleb Durbin News: Three hits, steal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Durbin went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 9-8 win over Minnesota.

The stolen base was Durbin's first since May 30, though he's been productive at the plate recently, going 11-for-32 (.344) with an .854 OPS in his last nine contests. The rookie third baseman is slashing .228/.318/.332 with three homers, 25 RBI, 25 runs scored and six steals across his first 213 plate appearances.

