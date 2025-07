The Tigers have selected Leys with the 129th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A lefty from the University of Maine, Leys missed the 2024 season recovering from Tommy John surgery. He was really sharp in his first year back, touching 96 mph with his fastball while logging a 2.69 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 67 innings this spring.