Calvin Faucher News: Blows save but nabs victory

Faucher (3-2) earned the win but blew a save against the Giants on Wednesday, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk over one inning.

Though he was credited with the victory, this was far from a good outing by the right-hander. Faucher hit two batters and walked another during his time on the mound, and the single he allowed would have ended the game if not for Jung Hoo Lee getting thrown out trying to score. The blown save was Faucher's first since May 26, and he recorded six saves while recording 10.2 scoreless innings in between. With that in mind, he's probably still the Marlins' top option for saves despite Wednesday's rough appearance.