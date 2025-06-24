Calvin Faucher News: Collects eighth save
Faucher walked one and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Giants.
Faucher extended his scoreless streak to 10.2 innings over his last 12 appearances. His last outing Sunday ended in a hold after Faucher was deployed in the eighth inning while Ronny Henriquez took the ninth. Faucher still looks to be the Marlins' closer -- at worst, he's the most trusted high-leverage option, especially given his recent steady pitching. He's maintained a 3.45 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB over 28.2 innings while adding eight saves, three holds and three blown saves. Faucher has been scored upon in just four of his 32 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now