Calvin Faucher News: Collects fifth hold

Faucher gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning Thursday to record his fifth hold of the season in a win over the Twins.

Ronny Henriquez has picked up the Marlins' last three saves and four of the team's last five, as he stakes a claim to the closer role. Faucher remains in the high-leverage mix, and the ninth-inning situation for Miami has been volatile all season, but for now it appears as though the 29-year-old righty has been bumped to setup duty. Through 32.1 innings this year, Faucher has compiled a 4.18 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 30:15 K:BB along with three wins and eight saves against four blown saves.