Calvin Faucher News: Needed for one-out save

Faucher retired the only batter he faced in the ninth inning Saturday to record his seventh save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Nationals.

Anthony Bender got the first crack at the save, taking the mound to begin the ninth inning with the Marlins ahead 4-1, but he coughed up two runs and left the bases loaded before getting the hook. Faucher, who tossed 21 pitches Friday to collect the save, needed only four (three strikes) this time around to get James Wood to pop out, although even that was an adventure -- Otto Lopez held onto the ball after colliding with Kyle Stowers in shallow left field. Faucher has successfully converted all five of his save chances since May 28, posting a 0.00 ERA in seven innings over that stretch, and he's tightening his grip on the closer role for Miami.