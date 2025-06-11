Calvin Faucher News: Notches fifth save

Faucher gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Pirates.

The right-hander leads the Marlins in saves, one ahead of Jesus Tinoco (forearm), and it's been over two weeks since a Miami reliever other than Faucher picked up a save -- Ronny Henriquez collected one May 25. Faucher's earned his spot with some stingy work that has seen him get scored upon only once in his last eight appearances, a stretch in which he's posted a 1.17 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 5:1 K:BB in 7.2 innings.