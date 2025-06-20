Cam Booser Injury: Shelved with shoulder strain

The White Sox placed Booser on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a left shoulder strain.

Booser yielded three runs (two earned) in a blown save Thursday and will now be on the sidelines for a couple of weeks with a strained shoulder. The 33-year-old has posted a 5.11 ERA and a 27:14 K:BB in 24.2 innings with the White Sox this season. The move opens up a spot on the active roster for Wikelman Gonzalez.