Cam Booser News: Activated and optioned

The White Sox reinstated Booser (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

Initially placed on the IL on June 20 due to a left shoulder strain, Booser will stick around with Charlotte after he completed a two-appearance rehab assignment with the affiliate earlier in the week. Prior to being shut down with the injury, Booser had been working in a middle relief role for Chicago, logging one win, seven holds and one save while pitching to a 5.11 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 24.2 innings.