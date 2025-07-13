Cam Cannarella News: Heading to Miami

The Marlins have selected Cannarella with the 43rd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

He has several plus tools, but Cannarella didn't hit for enough power to close his collegiate career to go in the top half of the first round. A lefty-hitting center fielder from Clemson, Cannarella slashed .353/.479/.530 with five home runs, six steals, a 17.8 percent walk rate and a 14.4 percent strikeout rate in 61 games this spring. Cannarella had labrum surgery in his right (throwing) shoulder in July 2024, and he's not back to 100 percent yet as a thrower or slugger - his 11 homers and .224 ISO the spring before his injury were career bests. Even so, Cannarella could end up a plus hitter, runner and fielder, so he could realistically lead off for a good team in his mid-20s. He isn't a zero in the power department, but he'll probably be capped in the 10-15 homer range at peak, as he's at his best when he's spraying line drives to all fields.