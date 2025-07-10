Cam Collier News: Hitting for average at Double-A

Collier is hitting .303 with zero home runs in 20 games for Double-A Chattanooga.

Collier missed the first six weeks of the minor-league season while recovering from left thumb surgery. He slashed .338/.443/.514 with two home runs, a 15.9 percent walk rate and a 20.5 percent strikeout rate across 21 games while rehabbing and easing into things in the lower levels before getting promoted to Double-A on June 17. Collier has controlled the zone at Double-A (0.83 BB/K), but his power has been lacking since returning from the thumb issue. He is one of the youngest hitters at Double-A and won't turn 21 until November.