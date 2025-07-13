Cam Leiter News: Joins Dodgers

The Dodgers have selected Leiter with the 65th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Leiter hasn't pitched since early in his sophomore season at Florida State, as a shoulder injury eventually required surgery and wiped out his junior year. The cousin of Jack Leiter, Cam showed an explosive arsenal prior to his injury, highlighted by a mid-90s riding fastball that touched 99 mph and a hammer curveball. His slider and changeup are also quality offerings, and the biggest questions with Leiter are related to his durability and control, as he was limited to 91.2 total innings in college and walked 16 percent of batters in 2023 at UCF and 13.8 percent of batter in 2024 after transferring to FSU. At 6-foot-5, 234 pounds, he has the body to handle a starter's workload, and he could be an up-arrow prospect if he shows improved control in pro ball.