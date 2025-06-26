Cam Schlittler News: Dominating at Triple-A

Schlittler has a 1.69 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB in 21.1 innings through four starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Schlittler was promoted from Double-A Somerset on June 3 after logging a 2.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 64:17 K:BB in 53 innings through 10 appearances in a return to Double-A, where he logged 32.1 innings in 2024. A 6-foot-6 righty, Schlittler sits 95-96 mph with his fastball and touches 98 mph with excellent movement. He leans heavily on his 90-mph slider while occasionally mixing in a low-80s curveball. Schlittler is not on the 40-man roster, but he looks like he might be ready to help the big club this summer.