Cam Schlittler News: Headed to New York
The Yankees are expected to select Schlittler's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start against the Mariners on Tuesday or Wednesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
With Clarke Schmidt (forearm) likely destined for season-ending Tommy John surgery, the Yankees will turn to one of their top pitching prospects to fill the hole in their starting rotation. Schlittler, 24, owns a 3.80 ERA and 1.25 WHIP through five starts (23.2 IP) at Triple-A, though nearly all of the damage done against him came during his most recent outing (six earned runs allowed over 2.1 innings).
