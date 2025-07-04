Menu
Cam Schlittler News: In mix to replace Schmidt

Published on July 4, 2025

Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Schlittler has "certainly put himself in the mix" to join the Yankees rotation with Clarke Schmidt (forearm) on the 15-day injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Boone called Schlittler an "exciting pitcher", which is not controversial, as Schlittler throws in the upper-90s with his fastball and had a 1.37 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 26.1 innings over his five most recent starts prior to a blowup outing Wednesday in which he gave up six earned runs over 2.1 innings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Schlittler is not on the 40-man roster, and if the Yankees don't look his way this time, it could be Allan Winans who serves as a spot starter next week before the All-Star break gives the club a chance to reset the rotation.

