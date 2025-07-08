Cam Schlittler News: On track to pitch Wednesday

Schlittler will be called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start Wednesday's game against the Mariners at Yankee Stadium, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

The 24-year-old right-hander will be making his MLB debut Wednesday as a replacement in the the rotation for Clarke Schmidt (forearm), who is expected to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. Allan Winans was called up from Triple-A the last time the Yankees needed a fill-in starter June 23 versus the Reds, but because he hasn't spent the requisite 15 days in the minors since getting optioned, Schlittler will be summoned to fill the void in the rotation. If he's able to deliver a serviceable outing in his big-league debut, Schlittler will have a case for sticking around in the New York rotation on a more permanent basis coming out of the All-Star break. Between stops with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Double-A Somerset this season, Schlittler owns a 2.82 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 99:26 K:BB over 76.2 innings.