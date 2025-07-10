Cam Schlittler News: Wins big-league debut

Schlittler (1-0) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a 9-6 victory over the Mariners. He struck out seven.

Promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre earlier in the day for his major-league debut, Schlittler generated 26 called or swinging strikes among his 75 pitches (52 total strikes) in a solid effort, although three of the four hits off him went for extra bases, including homers by J.P. Crawford and Jorge Polanco. Schlittler pitched well enough to earn another turn or two through the rotation on the other side of the All-Star break, but the 24-year-old righty's time in the majors figures to be brief regardless of how he performs, as Luis Gil (lat) could be ready for his season debut by the end of July.