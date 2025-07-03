Cam Smith News: Drives in three runs

Smith went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and three RBI in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Rockies.

Smith logged three hits for a second straight game, highlighted by his two-run triple in the seventh inning that tied things up at 5-5. Smith has logged six multi-hit games over his last seven starts, and over that span he has gone 14-for-28 (.500) with one steal, two home runs and 11 RBI.