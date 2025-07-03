Cam Smith News: Racking up multi-hit performances
Smith went 3-for-5 with two RBI on Wednesday against the Rockies.
Smith opened and closed the Astros' scoring with a pair of singles in the first and sixth innings. He now has five multi-hit games in his last six starts, delivering eight RBI and five runs scored in that span. After a slow start to the season, Smith has an impressive .285/.355/.430 line across 276 plate appearances.
