Cam Smith News: Smacks homer in win
Smith went 2-for-2 with a three-run home run, two walks and two total runs scored in Friday's 7-4 win over the Cubs.
Smith's fourth-inning blast provided the Astros' margin of victory in this game. This was his sixth multi-hit effort over his last 16 games, a span in which he is batting .367 (22-for-60) with 11 RBI and seven extra-base hits. He's kept the slumps to a minimum as a rookie, posting a .277/.353/.420 slash line with six homers, 31 RBI, 31 runs scored and four stolen bases over 68 contests.
