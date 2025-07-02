Camilo Doval News: Blows save, lands win

Doval (4-2) blew the save but picked up a win Wednesday against Arizona, allowing two runs on two hits with three strikeouts over two innings.

Doval surrendered a game-tying two-run home run to Ketel Marte in the bottom of the ninth, but he returned for the 10th inning - inheriting a one-run lead - and retired the side to wind up with a win. Doval is in the midst of a rough patch, having allowed multiple runs in three of his last four appearances. The stretch has inflated his ERA from 1.59 to 3.03.