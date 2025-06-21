Camilo Doval News: Escapes with 12th save

Doval earned the save in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox, allowing two runs on three hits in the ninth inning without recording a walk or a strikeout.

Doval entered the ninth with a three-run lead and gave up three straight hits before settling down to retire the next three batters and secure the win. While the 27-year-old has converted six of seven save chances in June, he's also allowed five earned runs across 10 appearances. On the season, he's 12-for-15 in save opportunities with a 2.06 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 33:15 K:BB over 35 innings.