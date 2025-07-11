Camilo Doval News: Escapes with save Friday

Doval allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 8-7 win over the Dodgers.

Doval had runners on first and second with one out, but he got Will Smith to ground into a double play to end the threat. Doval has allowed a baserunner in six of his last seven outings, and this was just the third time he's avoided giving up any runs during that span, having been tagged for nine runs (eight earned) over his last 7.2 innings. Doval hasn't lost out on closing duties yet, but he's on shaky ground if he can't steady his performance. For the season, he's earned 15 saves with a 3.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 38:21 K:BB through 41.2 innings.