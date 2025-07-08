Camilo Doval News: Notches 14th save

Doval recorded a save against the Phillies on Monday, walking one batter in a hitless and scoreless inning.

Doval was called upon in the ninth frame to protect a two-run lead. He walked the first batter in the inning but faced the minimum amount of hitters thanks to a game-ending double play. This was a promising outing after Doval gave up nine runs (eight earned) over his previous five appearances spanning 5.2 innings. He's remained the Giants' primary closer despite that rough stretch and has succeeded on 14 of 18 save opportunities on the campaign.