Camilo Doval News: Secures save in comeback win

Doval picked up his 10th save in Tuesday's 6-5 victory over the Rockies. He allowed two hits and one walk with no strikeouts over a scoreless inning.

Doval had a shaky outing but managed to close out the Rockies after the Giants took a one-run lead in the top of the ninth inning. Since surrendering two runs and blowing a save against the Padres on June 5, the right-hander has turned in four straight scoreless appearances, including three saves. While control has occasionally been an issue, the flamethrower has been outstanding overall in 2025, pitching to a 1.45 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 31 innings.