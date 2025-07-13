Carlos Estevez News: Blows save, earns win

Estevez (4-2) allowed two runs on two hits over one inning Sunday. He earned a win against the Mets but was also charged with a blown save.

Estevez blew a 2-0 lead in the ninth inning but earned his fourth win of the season after Nick Loftin's walk-off single. Estevez had converted eight straight save chances before the weekend series against the Mets, where he was charged with a blown save in each of his two appearances. Despite that, he owns an impressive 2.36 ERA and a 35:15 K:BB across 42 innings while securing 25 saves in 30 chances.