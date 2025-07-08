Carlos Estevez News: Earns third win

Estevez (3-2) earned a win against Pittsburgh on Tuesday. He allowed a hit in a scoreless inning and did not record a strikeout.

Estevez worked around a one-out double by Ke'Bryan Hayes to keep the score 3-3 before the Royals walked it off in the bottom of the ninth inning. It was Estevez's first win since May 25, and he has thrown two shutout frames since allowing a run against Seattle on July 3. He dropped his ERA to 2.67 with a 32:14 K:BB across 39 frames.