Estevez picked up the save Wednesday against the Pirates, allowing one hit and no walks with one strikeout over a scoreless ninth inning.

Estevez hit the 25-save milestone for a third consecutive season, and he became the third closer in MLB to reach the threshold in 2025. The 32-year-old's ERA is down to 2.03 across 40 innings, and he owns a 33:14 K:BB on the year.