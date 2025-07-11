Carlos Lagrange News: Racking up Ks at Double-A

Lagrange has a 2.61 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 34:15 K:BB in 20.2 innings over his last four starts for Double-A Somerset.

The 22-year-old righty was surprisingly assigned to High-A Hudson Valley to begin the year, even though he had an 18.8 percent walk rate at Single-A Tampa in 2024. Lagrange was up for the challenge, logging a 4.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 64:12 K:BB in 41.2 innings at High-A before getting promoted to Double-A on June 3. Even during his stretches of dominance, walks can be a problem for Lagrange, as he's given up more walks than hits in three straight starts.