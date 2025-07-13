Carlos Narvaez News: Getting rest Sunday

Narvaez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Narvaez will get a breather for the Red Sox's final contest before the All-Star break after he started behind the plate in each of the previous three games. Connor Wong will get the nod at catcher in place of Narvez, who will close out the first half with a .273 average, eight home runs, one stolen base, 31 RBI and 38 runs over 73 games.