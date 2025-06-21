Carlos Narvaez News: Sitting Saturday

Narvaez is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Narvaez will yield to Connor Wong behind the plate Saturday. They've each handled catchers' duties three times in the last six games. Before that, Narvaez drew the start in eight of nine games. Still, Narvaez should have a hold on the top catching spot considering he boasts a .795 OPS compared to Wong's .411 OPS.