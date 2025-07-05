Carlos Rodon News: Hit hard by crosstown rivals

Rodon (9-6) took the loss against the Mets on Saturday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Rodon struggled from the get-go, as he gave up a grand slam to Brandon Nimmo in the first inning. The southpaw surrendered another homer -- this time a two-run shot by Pete Alonso -- in the fifth frame, so the long ball was the main culprit in Rodon yielding a season-worst six earned runs. The veteran hurler still has a respectable 3.30 ERA on the campaign, but that mark is a much less desirable 5.34 across his past six starts. Rodon will try to rebound his next time out, though he's lined up for another tough matchup against the Cubs.