Carlos Rodon News: Loses to Boston again

Rodon (8-5) took the loss against the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five-plus innings.

Rodon yielded an unearned run in the first inning before getting through the next two frames unscathed. He then surrendered a single run in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, with the final tally charged to his stat line after he departed. The veteran hurler did induce an impressive 16 whiffs, but those led to just four punchouts -- his fewest in any appearance this season. Rodon has lost to Boston in each of his past two starts, giving up nine runs (eight earned) over 10 frames during that stretch. Prior to those two outings, the left-hander had been cruising, going 7-0 with a 1.27 ERA across nine starts from April 18 to June 3. To his fantasy managers' relief, Rodon won't face Boston again in his next start -- he's slated for a home matchup against the Angels next week.