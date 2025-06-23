Carlos Rodriguez Injury: Diagnosed with forearm strain

Rodriguez was diagnosed with a flexor strain in his right arm but has resumed throwing in Arizona, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Rodriguez was removed from his start with Triple-A Nashville in late May after experiencing discomfort in his right arm. The good news for the 23-year-old is that he has been cleared to resume throwing, which indicates that the injury is not severe enough to result in a lengthy absence on the IL. Rodriguez is 3-2 across 11 games (10 starts) in Triple-A this season with a 2.64 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 51:18 K:BB across 47.2 innings.