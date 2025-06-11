Menu
Carlos Vargas News: Rebounds with scoreless outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 11, 2025 at 3:19pm

Vargas recorded two outs in Wednesday's 5-2 defeat to the Diamondbacks. He struck out one.

After giving up four runs in Monday's loss to Arizona, Vargas was able to rebound with his second scoreless outing among four appearances in June so far. The 25-year-old right-hander has worked as one of Seattle's high-leverage arms in 2025, as he has eight holds through 32.1 innings, but Vargas has gone just 1-for-4 on save opportunities to go with a shaky 1.55 WHIP this year.

