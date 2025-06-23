Carlson Reed News: Back in action at High-A

Double-A Altoona reinstated Reed (back) from its 60-day injured list Thursday and assigned him to High-A Greensboro.

Reed is likely to make his Double-A debut at some point later in 2025, but he'll stick around in the rotation at Greensboro for the time being after he was shelved for the first two months of the season with a back injury. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on May 20, and after making two starts, he moved up to Single-A Bradenton. Reed made one start with Bradenton before heading to High-A, where he's posted a 2.19 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 9:9 K:BB in 12.1 innings through three starts.