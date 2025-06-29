Carmen Mlodzinski News: Earns win in relief

Mlodzinski (2-5) allowed two hits over 3.2 scoreless innings of relief against the Mets on Sunday. He struck out two and earned the win.

Mlodzinski took on a bulk relief role in the blowout victory after Mike Burrows and Genesis Cabrera combined to allow one run over 5.1 frames. Mlodzinski threw 35 of 54 pitches for strikes and secured his first win since April 7. Since returning from Triple-A Indianapolis to join the big club's bullpen, he's produced a 3.09 ERA across 11.2 innings. For the year, Mlodzinski owns a 5.08 ERA with a 36:16 K:BB in 51.1 frames.