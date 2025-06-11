Carson Kelly News: Bounces back with two hits in loss

Kelly went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Phillies.

After getting a breather Tuesday, Kelly returned Wednesday and delivered his first multi-hit effort since May 24. In 10 games since that last two-hit performance, the catcher had gone just 2-for-30 with six strikeouts. Kelly still has a solid .255 batting average and .868 OPS, thanks to a scintillating start to the season, and he should remain Chicago's clear No. 1 backstop as long as Miguel Amaya (oblique) is sidelined.