Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Carson Kelly headshot

Carson Kelly News: Gets Sunday off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Kelly is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Kelly will take a seat after starting three of Chicago's last four contests. In his place, Reese McGuire will start behind the plate and bat eighth. After a hot start to the season, Kelly is slumping this month, slashing just .171/.209/.220 in 11 June games. Miguel Amaya (oblique) figures to push Kelly for playing time once he's able to return from the injured list.

Carson Kelly
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now