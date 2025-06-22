Carson Kelly News: Gets Sunday off
Kelly is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Kelly will take a seat after starting three of Chicago's last four contests. In his place, Reese McGuire will start behind the plate and bat eighth. After a hot start to the season, Kelly is slumping this month, slashing just .171/.209/.220 in 11 June games. Miguel Amaya (oblique) figures to push Kelly for playing time once he's able to return from the injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now