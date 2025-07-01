Carson Kelly News: Heating up again for Cubs
Kelly went 2-for-2 with a walk, two doubles and three RBI in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Guardians.
It's been an up-and-down season for Kelly, who started the year hot with a 1.347 OPS through the end of April. The veteran catcher's OPS dipped to .620 in June to go along with a .203 batting average, but he's now batting .379 over his last 10 games with four extra-base hits and five RBI. Kelly has been volatile, though he should remain Chicago's primary backstop, at least until Miguel Amaya (oblique) returns in the near future.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now