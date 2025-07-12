Carson Kelly News: Knocks 12th homer

Kelly went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Yankees.

Kelly continued his great first half Saturday, reaching in three out of four plate appearances and clubbing his 12th home run of the season. With one game to go before the All-Star break, the 30-year-old Kelly is slashing .272/.374/.518 with 12 home runs and 33 RBI, putting him on pace for a career-best campaign in all those categories. He's also off to a strong start in July with a 1.180 OPS in seven games.