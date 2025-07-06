Carson Kelly News: Resting in series finale

Kelly is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Reese McGuire will step in behind the plate while Kelly rests after starting in five of the previous six games. After falling into a 4-for-44 rut at the plate over a three-week stretch from late May to mid-June, Kelly has heated back up, slashing .389/.452/.694 with two home runs, seven RBI and six runs over his last 11 games.