Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Carson Kelly headshot

Carson Kelly News: Resting in series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Kelly is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Reese McGuire will step in behind the plate while Kelly rests after starting in five of the previous six games. After falling into a 4-for-44 rut at the plate over a three-week stretch from late May to mid-June, Kelly has heated back up, slashing .389/.452/.694 with two home runs, seven RBI and six runs over his last 11 games.

Carson Kelly
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now