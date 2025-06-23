Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Carson Kelly headshot

Carson Kelly News: Returns to lineup Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 23, 2025 at 3:08pm

Kelly is starting at catcher and batting sixth in Monday's game against the Cardinals.

After getting a breather Sunday, Kelly will return to the lineup to face lefty starter Matthew Liberatore in St. Louis. Kelly's current backup, Reese McGuire, launched his fourth home run of the year Sunday in only 12 games, while Kelly has been slumping recently. The latter should remain Chicago's top catcher as long as Miguel Amaya (oblique) is sidelined, but McGuire could carve out a larger role in the short term if he stays hot and Kelly continues to struggle.

Carson Kelly
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now