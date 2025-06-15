Carson Palmquist News: Moving into rotation

The Rockies recalled Palmquist from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

He was just optioned to Triple-A on Thursday, but Palmquist will rejoin the Rockies in short order and reclaim a spot in the rotation after Kyle Freeland (back) was placed on the 15-day IL. Palmquist will start Monday on the road against the Nationals, and he'll tentatively line up for a second start later in the week versus the Diamondbacks at Coors Field. Though he's regarded as one of the better pitching prospects in a thin system, he went 0-4 with a 7.77 ERA and 1.82 WHIP over his first five starts with Colorado and won't make for an appealing streaming option, even in a two-start week.