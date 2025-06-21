Carson Palmquist News: Receiving another start

Palmquist is slated to start Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks at Coors Field.

The rookie will pick up a second turn through the rotation after being called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to serve as a replacement for lefty Kyle Freeland (back), who was placed on the injured list weekend. While stepping in for Freeland in Monday's 6-4 win over the Nationals, Palmquist took a no-decision and gave up four earned runs on four hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. Over his six starts this season with the Rockies, Palmquist owns a 7.76 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 18:16 K:BB in 26.2 innings.