The Rockies optioned Palmquist to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.

Palmquist struggled in his first five starts at the major-league level, collecting a 7.77 ERA and 16:13 K:BB across 22 innings of work. The left-hander being sent back to Albuquerque suggests that Austin Gomber (shoulder) should be ready to rejoin the Rockies' rotation for his next turn.