Carson Palmquist News: Struggles despite victory

Palmquist took the no-decision, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two during Monday's 6-4 win over the Nationals.

After a short trip to the minors, Palmquist came back and worked through 4.2 innings, departing in a one-run game. The 24-year-old has only made it through five innings once this season and has struggled when called upon, pitching to a 7.76 ERA in 26.2 innings over six appearances.