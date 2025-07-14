Carson Spiers Injury: Goes 3.2 scoreless in rehab start

Spiers (shoulder) struck out five and gave up one hit and four walks over 3.2 scoreless innings in his rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Though Spiers kept Columbus off the board during his start, he spotted just 39 of his 72 pitches for strikes in the outing, which was the third of his rehab assignment. On the shelf since April 20 due to a right shoulder impingement, Spiers appears to be close to fully stretched out at this point, but the Reds don't seem to have an opening for him in the big-league rotation. Spiers could be activated from the 60-day injured list coming out of the All-Star break to serve as a long-relief option for the big club, or the Reds could option him to Triple-A if they want to keep him in a starting role.