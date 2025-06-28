Menu
Carson Spiers Injury: Rehab assignment scheduled

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 28, 2025 at 6:23am

Spiers (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment July 3 with the Reds' affiliate in the Arizona Complex League, MLB.com reports.

Spiers will be limited to three innings in his first outing for the ACL Reds. The right-hander has been on the injured list -- first the 15-day before shifting to the 60-day IL -- since April 20 with what was described as a shoulder impingement. Given the length of rehab and the need for Spiers to build up innings and pitch counts, he's looking at multiple rehab starts before activation.

Carson Spiers
Cincinnati Reds
